INOVIQ - Appendix 4C & Quarterly Activities Report

-- Positive EXO-NET RUO evaluations concluded with key Australian research institutions and further collaboration expected

-- Two patents granted in the US and China protecting a potential BARD1 autoantibody test for lung cancer

-- SubB2M program advances development of CA15.3 and CA125 proprietary monoclonal antibodies for use in SubB2M breast and ovarian cancer tests

-- EXO-NET RUO program focused on development of new research tools to isolate exosome subsets for use in targeted diseases

-- New multiomic exosome-liquid biopsy project commenced combining EXO-NET exosome capture and BARD1 biomarker technologies for earlier detection of breast and ovarian cancers

-- Company renamed INOVIQ to reflect ‘intelligent innovation’ of future diagnostic and exosome-based product pipeline

-- Cash of $18.6m as of 31 December 2021 is held to fund operations and pipeline development



Melbourne, Australia, 31 January 2022: INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ) (INOVIQ or the Company) today released its Appendix 4C and Quarterly Business Update for the quarter ended 31 December 2021.



