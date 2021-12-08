View All INOVIQ News

BARD1 Life Sciences Changes its Name to INOVIQ



• Change of company name to INOVIQ Ltd

• New code ASX:IIQ from 9 December 2021

• INOVIQ represents ‘intelligent innovation’ as the Company builds an innovative portfolio of diagnostic and exosome-based products



Melbourne, Australia, 8 December 2021: BARD1 Life Sciences Limited (ASX:BD1) (BARD1 or the Company) is pleased to announce that following shareholder approval at its AGM on 29 November 2021, the Company’s name has changed from BARD1 to INOVIQ Ltd (INOVIQ) and the ASX listing code will change from ASX:BD1 to ASX:IIQ. Investors are advised to update the Company’s code to ASX:IIQ in watchlists and stock apps on 9 December 2021 when these changes will be implemented by the ASX.



The change of company name to INOVIQ better reflects the strategic vision, broader intellectual property assets and expanded product portfolio of the Company since its acquisition of Sienna Cancer Diagnostics Ltd in July 2020. The name BARD1 was linked to the BARD1 technology acquired in June 2016 and no longer reflects the Company’s broader interests across its BARD1, SubB2M, NETs and hTERT technologies.



CEO Dr Leearne Hinch said: “The name change to INOVIQ represents the evolution of the Company’s expanded focus on developing and commercialising innovative diagnostic and exosome-based products to improve the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases. The new name future-proofs the continued growth and expansion of our business, capabilities, and product portfolio. We thank shareholders for their support of the name change and look forward to unveiling the new brand and website in coming weeks.”



