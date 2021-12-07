View All INOVIQ News

BARD1 Life Sciences - Cleansing Notice - Issued of Four Shares - Resolution 5 AGM



BARD1 Life Sciences Limited, (ASX:BD1) ("BARD1" or "the Company") today announced the quotation of four fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) via an Appendix 2A – Application for the Listing of Additional Securities. These Shares were issued to the four holders of performance shares after the approval of shareholders of Resolution 5 - Consolidation of Performance Shares at BARD1's AGM held on 29 November 2021.



BARD1 submits this cleansing notice (Notice) under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act). These Shares were issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act. As at the date of this Notice, the Company has complied with...



For more information, download the attached PDF.



