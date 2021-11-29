View All INOVIQ News

BARD1 Life Sciences - New BARD1 Exosome Liquid Biopsy Project



• Commercial Research Agreement signed with the Mucosal Immunology Research Group (MIRG) at Griffith University

• Aims to develop exosome-based RNA test for earlier detection of breast and ovarian cancer

• Leverages the Company’s EXO-NET capture and BARD1 biomarker technologies



Melbourne, Australia, 29 November 2021: BARD1 Life Sciences Limited (ASX:BD1) (BARD1 or the Company) announces a new project to develop a BARD1 exosome liquid biopsy.



BARD1 has signed a Consultancy and Commercial Research Agreement with Griffith University to provide consultancy and scientific services to support the development and evaluation of an exosome-based BARD1 RNA test for detection of ovarian and breast cancers. The Agreement will be delivered through the experienced team at the Mucosal Immunology Research Group (MIRG) at Griffith University that has significant expertise in RNA analysis and profiling infection and inflammatory/immune responses. Plasma exosomes will be isolated using EXO-NET® at BARD1’s US-based facility and then transferred to Griffith University for analysis using custom-built Nanostring® expression assays. The project aims to develop exosome-based RNA tests for earlier detection of breast and ovarian cancers by combining the Company’s EXO-NET exosome capture and BARD1 biomarker technologies.



CSO Dr Greg Rice said: “This project leverages the power of our EXO-NET technology to capture specific exosome populations and our BARD1 biomarker technology to enable the targeted profiling of exosomal RNAs thereby providing a more informative liquid biopsy for the presence of cancer.”



