US Patent Issued - BARD1 Patent Family Lung Cancer Diagnosis



• US Patent No 11137402 granted covering lung cancer diagnosis

• Protects a BARD1 autoantibody test for diagnosis of lung cancer in key US market



Melbourne, Australia, 12 November 2021: BARD1 Life Sciences Limited (ASX:BD1) (BARD1 or the Company) announces that US Patent No: 11137402 titled “Lung Cancer Diagnosis” was issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.



The issued US 11137402 claims are directed towards methods for detecting antibodies to BARD1 peptides, methods for diagnosing lung cancer and kits for lung cancer diagnosis. The patent application was filed by BARD1AG SA (a fully owned subsidiary of BARD1 Life Sciences Ltd) on 5 November 2014 and is due to expire on 5 February 2035.



CEO Dr Leearne Hinch said: “This patent family enforces intellectual property protection in the US for a potential BARD1-Lung cancer test that detects autoantibodies associated with lung cancer.”



