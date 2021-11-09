View All INOVIQ News

BARD1 Life Sciences - Jobkeeper Payment Notification



BARD1 Life Sciences Limited (ASX:BD1) (BARD1 or the Company), provides this market announcement in accordance with subsection 323DB(1) of the Corporations Act 2001.



Listed entities are required to notify the market if the entity, or a subsidiary of the listed entity, received a JobKeeper payment (within the meaning of the Coronavirus Economic Response Package (Payments and Benefits) Rules 2020 during the financial years ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2021.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



