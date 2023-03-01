View All Hygrovest News

Hygrovest - Net Tangible Asset Backing



Hygrovest Limited (ASX: HGV) ("HGV”) is an Australian-listed specialist investment company which concentrates on producing capital growth for shareholders over the medium term from investments in listed and unlisted equities and other financial assets.



HGV Investment Portfolio Performance – February 2023



HGV is pleased to provide the portfolio performance for February 2023 which includes the disclosure pursuant to Listing Rule 4.12...



For more information, download the attached PDF.



