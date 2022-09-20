Media ReleasesHygrovest

Hygrovest extends the term of Parallax Ventures as Asset Manager

20 Sep 2022 10:38 AM


Hygrovest Limited (ASX: HGV) ("HGV" or the “Company”) is an Australian-listed specialist investment company, which concentrates on producing capital growth for shareholders over the medium term from investments in listed and unlisted equities and other financial assets.

Extension of HGV Investment Management Agreement with Parallax

HGV is pleased to advise that it has agreed to an investment management agreement with Parallax Ventures (“Parallax”), with an initial term to 30 June 2023 (which may be extended by a further 2 years at HGV’s option) (“IMA”). The IMA is effectively on the same terms as the previous investment management agreement, entered into with Parallax in 2019. 

