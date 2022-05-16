View All Hygrovest News

Hygrovest agrees to divest its investment in Entourage Health



Hygrovest Limited (ASX:HGV) ("HGV") is an Australian-listed specialist investment company which concentrates on producing capital growth for shareholders over the medium term from investments in listed and unlisted equities and other financial assets.



HGV agrees to divest its investment in Entourage Health above current book value



HGV has agreed to support proposed changes to the terms of the unsecured convertible debentures issued by Entourage Health Corp (ENT or the Company) which would allow HGV to divest its investment in ENT convertible debentures (the Notes).



The attached release by ENT details the changes proposed by the Company which would allow HGV to complete the divestment of ENT which bring forward the maturity date from 25 September 2022 to 30 June 2022 and reduce the redemption percentage from 100% to 60% of face value (the Note Proposals).



