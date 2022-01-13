Media ReleasesHygrovest

View All Hygrovest News


Hygrovest Investment Portfolio Report as at 31 December 2021

13 Jan 2022 05:26 PM


HGV Limited (ASX: HGV) ("HGV”) is an Australian-listed specialist investment company which concentrates on producing capital growth for shareholders over the medium to long term from investments in listed and unlisted equities and other financial assets.

HGV Investment Portfolio Report as at 31 December 2021

HGV is pleased to provide the HGV Investment Portfolio Report as at 31 December 2021 which includes the disclosure pursuant to Listing Rule 4.12. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.