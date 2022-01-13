View All Hygrovest News

Hygrovest Investment Portfolio Report as at 31 December 2021



HGV Limited (ASX: HGV) ("HGV”) is an Australian-listed specialist investment company which concentrates on producing capital growth for shareholders over the medium to long term from investments in listed and unlisted equities and other financial assets.



HGV is pleased to provide the HGV Investment Portfolio Report as at 31 December 2021 which includes the disclosure pursuant to Listing Rule 4.12.



