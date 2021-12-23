Media ReleasesHygrovest

Hygrovest - Company Name Change

23 Dec 2021 08:18 AM


Hygrovest Limited (ASX: HGV) ("HGV") is an Australian-listed specialist investment company which concentrates on producing capital growth for Shareholders over the medium to long term from investments in listed and unlisted equities and other financial assets.

Change in Company Name and ASX Code

Following Shareholder approval at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on 17 December 2021, we are pleased to advise that the change of name of the Company from MMJ Group Holdings Limited to Hygrovest Limited has now taken place.

With effect from 23 December, the following changes have also been applied by the ASX:

-- Change of name to Hygrovest Limited; and
-- Change ASX Ticker to “HGV” (from “MMJ”).

