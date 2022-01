View All Hygrovest News

Hygrovest - Change of Registry Address



With effect from Monday, 20 December 2021, the Automic Perth office will be relocating to:



Level 5

191 ST GEORGES TERRACE

PERTH WA 6000



All other contact information remains unchanged as follows:



GPO Box 5193

Sydney NSW 2001



P: 1300 288 664 (within Australia)

P: +61 (2) 9698 5414

E: hello@automicgroup.com.au

W: www.automicgroup.com.au



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document