Media ReleasesGalan Lithium

View All Galan Lithium News


Galan Lithium - High-Flow, High-Grade Pumping Test Results Continue

31 Aug 2022 09:33 AM


Highlights:

  • Long term pumping test at Pata Pila (PPB-01-21) successfully completed; pumping rates between 17 and 20 L/s, with extracted Li grade between 821 and 927 mg/L.
  • These strong outcomes support potential higher production capacity parameters for Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) inputs.
  • First pumping well at Rana de Sal (PBRS-01-21) under hydraulic testing; 72-hour constant rate test executed at steady 20 L/s and average Li grade over 945 mg/L.
  • Pumping test program ongoing with 30-day pumping test at PBRS-01-21 to commence shortly, plus hydraulic testing of second Pata Pila well (PPB-02-22).
  • Two (2) diamond drilling exploration wells at Rana de Sal returned thick sedimentary intersections with high Li grades (942 – 1,035 mg/L).
  • Casa del Inca exploration drillhole completed at 155 metres with intervals of high porosity potential sediments underlying surface lava flows.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.