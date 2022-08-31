View All Galan Lithium News

Galan Lithium - High-Flow, High-Grade Pumping Test Results Continue



Highlights:



Long term pumping test at Pata Pila (PPB-01-21) successfully completed; pumping rates between 17 and 20 L/s, with extracted Li grade between 821 and 927 mg/L.

These strong outcomes support potential higher production capacity parameters for Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) inputs.

First pumping well at Rana de Sal (PBRS-01-21) under hydraulic testing; 72-hour constant rate test executed at steady 20 L/s and average Li grade over 945 mg/L.

Pumping test program ongoing with 30-day pumping test at PBRS-01-21 to commence shortly, plus hydraulic testing of second Pata Pila well (PPB-02-22).

Two (2) diamond drilling exploration wells at Rana de Sal returned thick sedimentary intersections with high Li grades (942 – 1,035 mg/L).

Casa del Inca exploration drillhole completed at 155 metres with intervals of high porosity potential sediments underlying surface lava flows.

For more information, download the attached PDF.



