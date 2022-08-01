View All Galan Lithium News

Galan Lithium - New Pegmatite Discovery at Greenbushes South Project



Highlights:



-- Discovery of new outcropping pegmatite with 500m+ strike length; remains open along strike with geological mapping ongoing

-- New soil assays spatially associated with prior pegmatite discovery reveal up to 215 ppm Li; further soil and rock chip assay results pending

-- UltraFine+ assay method also confirms presence of anomalous pathfinder element concentrations (As, Cs)

-- Pilot ground geophysics program in process, consisting of passive seismic (HSVR), gravity and resistivity methods

-- Processed HSVR and gravity data outcomes expected in next few weeks



Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration activities at the Greenbushes South Lithium Project (a joint venture between Galan (80%) and Lithium Australia Limited (ASX: LIT) (20%)) (Greenbushes South).



Geological mapping activities ongoing; large new outcropping pegmatite discovered



Geological mapping continues within Exploration Licence E70/4790. Recent new field discoveries include a pegmatite in three main outcrops spanning an area approximately 500m x 400m (see Figure 1). There are also strong indications that this pegmatite remains open and continues along strike. This builds on the previous pegmatite discovery (200m x 40m) announced in June (see ASX release dated 15 June 2022, First Pegmatite Lens Discovered at Greenbushes South). Detailed mapping and geochemical sampling are ongoing.



