Galan Lithium - Quarterly Activities & Cash Flow Report



-- Outstanding initial well test results reported from first Pata Pila pumping well (PPB-01-21) at HMW Project

---- Brine sampling confirmed high grade resource (Li > 910 mg/L)

---- Hydraulic testing demonstrated favourable conditions for high volume brine production (15 – 20L per second)

---- Long term (30-day) pumping tests underway and flowing steadily

-- Positive results returned from porosity test (RBRC) on second Pata Pila well core samples (range of 10.21 – 21.0%, mean of 14.1%)

-- Pumping tests to be completed on three further wells: a second well at Pata Pila and two wells at Rana de Sal

-- HMW Project Definitive Feasibility Study activities continued during the quarter

-- First pegmatite lens discovered at Greenbushes South

---- Airborne radiometric, magnetic and DEM survey data processed

---- Interpretation provided 18 key target zones for lithium pegmatites near the mineralising Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone

---- Further soil samples and rock chips sent for geochemical analysis

-- Key appointments − Mr Alvaro Henríquez (ex SQM) commences as Geology Manager

---- Ausenco commences as EIA consultant

-- Galan continues to adhere to Covid-19 protocols in Argentina, Chile and Australia with personnel and community health and safety its number one priority

-- Cash on hand at end of quarter was ≈A$54 million



The Board of Galan Lithium Limited (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide this Quarterly Activities Report for the quarter ended 30 June 2022 to the date of this report. The main focus for the quarter was the ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and associated works/activities and further drilling at its high-grade Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Project in Argentina as well as continued exploration at the Greenbushes South lithium project in Western Australia.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



