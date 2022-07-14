Media ReleasesGalan Lithium

Galan Lithium - Outstanding Initial Well Test Results at HMW Project

14 Jul 2022 09:13 AM


Highlights:

-- 72-hour constant rate testing successfully completed at first Pata Pila pumping well (PPB-01-21).
---- Brine sampling confirms high grade resource (Li > 910 mg/L).
---- Hydraulic testing saw aquifer response showing favourable conditions for high volume brine production (15 – 20L per second). -- 30-day longer term pumping test started and flowing steadily.
-- Porosity test (RBRC) for specific yield on second Pata Pila well core samples returned positive results (range of 10.1 – 21.0%, mean of 14.1%).
-- Pumping tests to be completed on three further wells; a second well at Pata Pila and two wells at Rana de Sal.
-- Testing of first well at Rana de Sal (PBRS-01-21) is imminent. 

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the longterm pump testing program for its 100%-owned Hombre Muerto West Lithium Project (HMW Project), located on the Western Basin of the Hombre Muerto salar in Catamarca Province, Argentina. These tests are an integral part of the current Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the HMW Project. 

