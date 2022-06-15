View All Galan Lithium News

Galan Lithium - First Pegmatite Lens Discovered at Greenbushes South



Highlights:



* Recent airborne radiometric, magnetic and DEM survey data processed for Greenbushes South Project

* Interpretation provided 18 key target zones for lithium pegmatites near the mineralising Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone

* Follow-up mapping and sampling of the first target site (GS11) resulted in a discovery of an approx. 200 m x 40 m outcropping pegmatite lens

* Soil samples and rock chips from GS11 site sent for geochemical assay

* Further fieldwork on GS11 and other key targets scheduled from July

* Conservation Management Plan for pending tenements has reached final revision stage for planned H2 2022 exploration activities



Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration activities at the Greenbushes South Lithium Project (a joint venture between Galan (80%) and Lithium Australia Limited (ASX:LIT)(20%) (Greenbushes South).



Airborne geophysics processed and key target zones identified



Galan has received the processed data and target generation report from the recent airborne geophysical survey campaign for its Greenbushes South tenement (E70/4790). This survey provided high-resolution radiometric and magnetic data from a fixed-wing aircraft flying at an average of 45 metres of terrain clearance, a significant improvement for resolution over previous publicly available data sets (Figure 1).



Southern Geoscience Consultants (SGC) provided processing and interpretation of this new data as well as the development of key target zones for lithium-bearing pegmatites. Target generation incorporated structural and lithological information (provided by the airborne data), as well as field mapping and surface geochemistry undertaken by Galan.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



