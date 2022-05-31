View All Galan Lithium News

Galan Lithium - Long Term Pumping Tests to Commence at HMW Project



* Four (4) pumping wells to be tested at Pata Pila and Rana de Sal

* Hydraulic and chemical data to support ongoing HMW Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS)

* Pumping test program expected to be finished by end Q3 CY2022

* DFS on track for completion by end CY2022



Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce the initiation of the long-term pumping test program at its 100%-owned Hombre Muerto West Lithium Project (HMW Project), located on the Western Basin of the Hombre Muerto salar in Catamarca Province, Argentina. These tests are an integral part of the current Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the HMW Project.



The program consists of four (4) platforms. Two (2) are located at Pata Pila (PPB-01-21 (constructed) and PPB-02-22 (under construction)), with the other two located at Rana de Sal (RSB-01-22 (constructed) and RSB-02-22 (to be constructed)). The pump tests and subsequent analysis work is expected to be completed by the end of Q3 CY2022.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



