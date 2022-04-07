View All Galan Lithium News

Galan Lithium - Extensional Drilling Success at HMW Project



* Diamond drillhole, PP-02-22, completed to a depth of 450m at Pata Pila licence.

* Results confirm HMW Project Mineral Resource extends to the east at depth, delivering further resource and potential production upside:

-- Extends brine potential a further 800m from existing drillhole (PP-01-19) to within 1km of the neighbouring Livent tenement boundary.

-- Downhole geophysics indicate high porosity intervals, particularly the sand units equating to high specific yield (porosity) and hydraulic conductivity.

-- Core logs and cuttings reveal detailed units with abundant sand-dominant lithologies showing strong indicators for brine-bearing production aquifers.

* Results to be incorporated into HMW Project Mineral Resource update, on track for completion during Q3 CY2022.

* Further exploration drilling of new target zones to commence this quarter.

* HMW pilot plant S1 pond filling with brine, evaporation testing to commence.



Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the first drill hole in the latest drilling campaign at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West Lithium Project (HMW Project), which is located on the Western Basin of the Hombre Muerto salar in Catamarca Province, Argentina.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



