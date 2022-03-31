View All Galan Lithium News

Galan Lithium - HMW Project Update - Strong Progress, New Targets Identified



Highlights:



* HMW Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) on budget and on track for completion by end-CY2022.

* Two pumping boreholes now completed with short term pumping tests successfully performed on both wells; third borehole to commence shortly.

* Long term borehole hydraulic pumping tests set to commence in May.

* Pilot plant construction progressing well; main pond completed with brine filling imminent and evaporation piloting to follow

* Exploration diamond drill hole underway at Pata Pila; to provide key information on potential Mineral Resource extension beyond salar limits.

* Mineral Resource update on track for delivery Q3 CY2022.

* Recently completed Transient Electromagnetic (TEM) geophysical survey identifies potential new Mineral Resource zones.

* New target zones exploration drilling set to commence in Q2 CY2022.



Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the intensive site and study activities in progress for its 100%-owned Hombre Muerto West Lithium Project (HMW) in Catamarca Province, Argentina.



