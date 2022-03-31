Media ReleasesGalan Lithium

Galan Lithium - HMW Project Update - Strong Progress, New Targets Identified

31 Mar 2022 09:48 AM


Highlights:

* HMW Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) on budget and on track for completion by end-CY2022.
* Two pumping boreholes now completed with short term pumping tests successfully performed on both wells; third borehole to commence shortly.
* Long term borehole hydraulic pumping tests set to commence in May.
* Pilot plant construction progressing well; main pond completed with brine filling imminent and evaporation piloting to follow
* Exploration diamond drill hole underway at Pata Pila; to provide key information on potential Mineral Resource extension beyond salar limits.
* Mineral Resource update on track for delivery Q3 CY2022.
* Recently completed Transient Electromagnetic (TEM) geophysical survey identifies potential new Mineral Resource zones.
* New target zones exploration drilling set to commence in Q2 CY2022. 

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the intensive site and study activities in progress for its 100%-owned Hombre Muerto West Lithium Project (HMW) in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

