Media ReleasesGalan Lithium

View All Galan Lithium News


Galan Lithium: Positive Anomalous Soil Assays at Greenbushes South

24 Mar 2022 09:45 AM


Highlights:

• Pathfinder element concentrations from soil samples and rock chips indicate prospective targets near the trace of the mineralising Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone.
• Completion of 7,622 km of airborne magnetic and radiometric geophysics flown at an average height of 55 m for high-resolution data.
• Processing of geophysical data underway by Thomson Airborne, and soon to be interpreted by Southern Geoscience Consultants
• Geochemical survey results received for 425 soil samples and 14 rock chip samples.
• Anomalous pathfinder elements in lags derived from the adjacent pending tenement indicate potential targets.
• Galan has submitted a final revision of its Conservation Management Plans for further exploration activities within its pending Greenbushes applications.
• New Conservation Management Plan for exploration activities for its 100% owned Donnelly tenement.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.