Galan Lithium: Positive Anomalous Soil Assays at Greenbushes South



Highlights:



• Pathfinder element concentrations from soil samples and rock chips indicate prospective targets near the trace of the mineralising Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone.

• Completion of 7,622 km of airborne magnetic and radiometric geophysics flown at an average height of 55 m for high-resolution data.

• Processing of geophysical data underway by Thomson Airborne, and soon to be interpreted by Southern Geoscience Consultants

• Geochemical survey results received for 425 soil samples and 14 rock chip samples.

• Anomalous pathfinder elements in lags derived from the adjacent pending tenement indicate potential targets.

• Galan has submitted a final revision of its Conservation Management Plans for further exploration activities within its pending Greenbushes applications.

• New Conservation Management Plan for exploration activities for its 100% owned Donnelly tenement.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



