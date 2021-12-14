View All Galan Lithium News

Galan Lithium Awards HMW Feasibility Study to Hatch



Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is very pleased to announce that the Feasibility Study tender and analysis for its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Project (the Project) has been completed and the study has been awarded to Hatch.



Hatch is an independent, well credentialed firm that will work with Galan’s close knit, highly experienced group of consultants, including Ad-Infinitum, SRK and WSP, along with its own project teams set-up in Argentina, Chile and Australia. The Feasibility Study is expected to be delivered in late Q4 2022.



Hatch is a global multidisciplinary management, engineering and development consultancy that has been passionately committed to the pursuit of a better world through positive change for over 65 years. They have a global network of 9,000 professionals who span across 150 countries around the world in the metals, energy, infrastructure, digital, and investments market sectors.



Galan’s Managing Director Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega said: “We have been through a very thorough Feasibility Study tender, review and analysis process and are extremely delighted to award this work to Hatch. Their industry experience and support network are second to none and their vision and values very much align with those of Galan. They are a welcome addition to the team, and we look forward to working with Hatch in this important phase of the development of the HMW project. The lithium industry is growing faster than anyone could anticipate requiring lithium batteries at an unprecedented rate. We would like to think that together we can make a small, however, important difference globally in helping to transition to an environmentally better world.”



For more information, download the attached PDF.



