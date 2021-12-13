View All Galan Lithium News

Galan Lithium - Pilot Plant Ponds Under Construction - HMW Project Update



Highlights:



• Construction of pilot plant ponds started - operational in Q1 2022

• New Hombre Muerto West camp to be operational early January

• Galan signs new contract to accelerate HMW drilling

• Rotary rig currently drilling at Rana de Sal with second rig due in early January

• Access to an available third rig, if required

• The HMW drilling campaign aims to deliver key data for expanding the resource base and develop the Feasibility Study

• A comprehensive geophysical survey, over all HMW tenements underway

• The geophysical data will complement previous geophysical surveys with an aim to generate new drill targets

• Feasibility Study contract award imminent



Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide a progress update report for its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HWM) Project (the Project) in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The Project has no third party royalty or offtake commitments.



As planned, ponds construction for the pilot plant has commenced and progressing well with the aim for the pilot ponds system to be operational in Q1 2022. The ponds will be filled with HMW’s brine to continue with the tests of the evaporation process targeting high-grade lithium concentrations of 6% Li and low impurities.



The construction of the new temporary camp at HMW is well advanced and it should be operational early January. Once completed, Galan will have access to two fully functional camps (the other at Candelas) to support the ongoing activities associated with the HMW studies. A larger, permanent camp will be completed during 2022.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



