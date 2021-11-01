View All Galan Lithium News

Galan Lithium Receives Critical Pilot Plant and Camp Permits



Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is very pleased to announce that it has received the essential government permits from the Ministra - Ministerio de Mineria (Mine Minister) in Catamarca to build its Stage 1 pilot plant and new camp accommodation at its flagship Hombre Muerto West (“HMW”) lithium brine project located in the Hombre Muerto West salt flat in the South American Lithium Triangle.



The Managing Director, Juan Pablo (“JP”) Vargas de le Vega said “These permits were critical path items for the robustness of the HMW feasibility study and the pace at which it now moves forward. Galan wishes to extend its heartfelt thanks to the Minister and the Government for the grant of the permits in these trying times. Our Company is entering an exciting new phase as we cement the development phase of our flagship project in Argentina.”



As an update to the recently lodged quarterly, the Company has now completed the first of its small scale evaporation ponds (see figure 1) at HMW and is measuring evaporation rates, which are essential for the feasibility study. Now that permits have been granted and the entire Galan project team has mobilised to Argentina, pilot plant and new camp construction activities will be expedited. The current high grade Indicated Resource for the HMW Project is 2,267Kt @ 946 mg/l Li.



