Galan Lithium and Circulor Partner to Commence ESG Traceability



• Galan partners with the leading sustainable supply chain traceability provider, Circulor, for traceability of its lithium carbonate products for market

• Dynamic ESG metrics - including CO2 intensity, water usage and energy mix, will be digitised from project samples, expected in H2 2022, and made available for potential downstream markets

• Circulor’s platform will enable Galan to demonstrate sustainability and compliance with regulatory requirements under EU Battery Regulations and other international legislation



Galan Lithium Limited (the Company or Galan) is pleased to announce its collaborative partnership with Circulor Ltd (Circulor) to establish full lithium traceability and dynamic CO2 and environmental, social and governance (ESG) tracking for its lithium brine assets, in Argentina’s Lithium triangle.



Galan will be implementing Circulor’s solution to help its future market products to meet sustainability objectives for ethical sourcing, CO2 transparency and other ESG performance metrics (e.g. water consumption). Circulor’s solution will be used during Galan’s feasibility study stage by tracking samples from its pilot lithium carbonate plant to marketable product (expected in H2 2022). This partnership provides Galan with full traceability of their lithium supply chain.



