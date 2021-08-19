View All Galan Lithium News

Galan Lithium to Commence Next Drilling Programme at HMW Project



• Galan has received the next round of drilling permits for Hombre Muerto West

• Drilling campaign to assess new resources and maiden reserves at Hombre Muerto West

• Drilling will also test production well flow rates and lithium grade

• Earthworks has commenced and drilling equipment on site



Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce that, following the recent receipt of the next round of drilling permits from the Secretaria de Estado de Minería - Gobierno de Catamarca (the authority that approves drilling permits in Catamarca, Argentina), Galan will commence its next drilling programme over the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project located on the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina.



Preparatory works to access sites for drilling have now commenced within the Pata Pila and Rana de Sal concessions. Drilling equipment has already mobilised to site. This next round of drilling aims to confirm and expand current resources and to test the dynamics of brine flow rates, and lithium grade necessary to estimate a maiden Reserves Estimate to be used as part of HMW’s Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document