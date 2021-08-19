Media ReleasesGalan Lithium

View All Galan Lithium News


Galan Lithium to Commence Next Drilling Programme at HMW Project

19 Aug 2021 09:01 AM


• Galan has received the next round of drilling permits for Hombre Muerto West
• Drilling campaign to assess new resources and maiden reserves at Hombre Muerto West
• Drilling will also test production well flow rates and lithium grade
• Earthworks has commenced and drilling equipment on site

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce that, following the recent receipt of the next round of drilling permits from the Secretaria de Estado de Minería - Gobierno de Catamarca (the authority that approves drilling permits in Catamarca, Argentina), Galan will commence its next drilling programme over the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project located on the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina.

Preparatory works to access sites for drilling have now commenced within the Pata Pila and Rana de Sal concessions. Drilling equipment has already mobilised to site. This next round of drilling aims to confirm and expand current resources and to test the dynamics of brine flow rates, and lithium grade necessary to estimate a maiden Reserves Estimate to be used as part of HMW’s Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS).

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.