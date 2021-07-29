Media ReleasesGalan Lithium

Galan Lithium - Quarterly Activities Report

29 Jul 2021 12:01 PM


Highlights:

• Foundation works begin to accelerate the commencement of Feasibility Studies at Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Project
• SRK Consulting (Australia) to commence resource to reserve works
• WSP Group appointed to support hydrogeological model at HMW – team includes ex SQM hydrogeologist
• Proof of concept laboratory test of HMW Project’s Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) achieves 99.88% of purity (min requirement of battery grade quality is >99.5% LCE)
• Further Greenbushes South field work completed – two extra licences granted
• Option to purchase key tenement executed
• Galan donates five (5) ventilators to the local health authorities in Catamarca, Argentina
• Company continues to adhere to Covid-19 protocols in Argentina, Chile and Australia with employee’s health and safety our number one priority
• Imminent commencement of scoping study for Candelas Project also located in the Hombre Muerto West salt flat
• Cash on hand at end of quarter was $15.5m ($14.9m - 31 March 2021)

