View All Galan Lithium News

Galan to Initiate Candelas Scoping Study



Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is very pleased to announce the imminent commencement of a scoping study for the Company’s Candelas project (see Figure 1). Candelas is Galan’s second key project and is also located on Hombre Muerto West salt flat (on the southeast) in the well-known South American Lithium Triangle in Catamarca, Argentina.



The scoping study for the Candelas Project will be performed by Galan’s in-house engineering team whilst Ad-Infinitum in Chile will oversee the chemical processing and other relevant study sections. The study is expected to be finalised during Q4 2021.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document