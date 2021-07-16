View All Galan Lithium News

Galan Lithium - Secondary Trading Notice



On 16 July 2021, Galan Lithium Limited (“the Company”) issued a total of 400,000 fully paid ordinary shares (“Shares”) in the capital of the Company upon the conversion of unquoted options.



The Act restricts the on-sale of securities issued without disclosure, unless the sale is exempt under section 708 or 708A of the Act. By giving this notice, the on sale of the Shares noted above will fall within the exemption in section 708A(5) of the Act.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



