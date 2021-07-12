View All Galan Lithium News

Galan Lithium - Proof of Concept Tests Achieve Battery Grade Quality 99.88%



Highlights:



• Proof of concept laboratory test of HMW Project’s Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) achieves 99.88% of purity (minimum requirement of Battery Grade Quality of >99.5% LCE)

• The test feedstock was the high quality brine concentrate, with lithium contents >6%, obtained through the evaporation test done at Antofagasta

• The test also delivered great results for the removal of SO4, B, Ca and Mg, which can be difficult contaminants to remove

• The test was overseen by specialist consultants Ad-infinitum who also identified cost saving opportunities for further improving the results with a higher LCE purity



