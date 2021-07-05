View All Galan Lithium News

Galan Lithium - Positive Results of Pond Design Optimises Capex Profile



Highlights:

• The potential value of Galan’s wholly owned HMW Project continues to increase

• Positive review of preliminary ponds design layout confirms a production rate up to 25k tpa of LCE by optimising the continuous terrain available

• Staged pond design to improve capex profile while lowering initial capex

• New evaporation tests continue to achieve high grade lithium chloride concentrate in excess of 6% of Li and low impurities

• Battery grade test work is well advanced; results slightly delayed by COVID-19

• New Candelas optimised brine modelling is also underway



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document