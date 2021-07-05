Galan Lithium - Positive Results of Pond Design Optimises Capex Profile

Highlights:
• The potential value of Galan’s wholly owned HMW Project continues to increase
• Positive review of preliminary ponds design layout confirms a production rate up to 25k tpa of LCE by optimising the continuous terrain available
• Staged pond design to improve capex profile while lowering initial capex
• New evaporation tests continue to achieve high grade lithium chloride concentrate in excess of 6% of Li and low impurities
• Battery grade test work is well advanced; results slightly delayed by COVID-19
• New Candelas optimised brine modelling is also underway
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document