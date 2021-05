View All Galan Lithium News

Galan Lithium added to the MSCI Global Index



Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has been added to the MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) Australia Micro-Cap Index.



Global market index provider MSCI, designed this index to measure the performance of the micro-cap segment of companies traded on the Australian Securities Exchange.



