Galan Lithium: Feasibility Foundation Work to Commence for HMW Project



Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has commenced early foundation works for its feasibility study at its flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project located in the South American Lithium Triangle in Catamarca, Argentina. It has also kicked off fieldwork associated with the Greenbushes South JV (GLN 80%- LIT 20%).



Galan’s Managing Director Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega said: “It is all hands-on deck for the essential preparation of further geological data required to perform the Feasibility Studies for the Hombre Muerto West Project. Our commitment remains focused on getting HMW online as soon as possible. The work being undertaken by our consulting team of specialists will further strengthen the project by optimising our methods and increasing the confidence in our results to date.



