First Graphene - PureGRAPH Product Line to Include Water Dispersed Additive



First Graphene Limited (ASX:FGR; “First Graphene” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the release of its new PureGRAPH® AQUA range of graphene additives.



The ground-breaking products are pre-dispersed in water and supplied as pastes for easy formulation into water and polar solvent based formulations. PureGRAPH® AQUA is available in lateral sizes ranging from 5 microns to 50 microns providing flexible solutions for customer formulations.



