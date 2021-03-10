Media ReleasesFirst Graphene

View All First Graphene News


First Graphene - PureGRAPH Product Line to Include Water Dispersed Additive

10 Mar 2021 03:47 PM


First Graphene Limited (ASX:FGR; “First Graphene” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the release of its new PureGRAPH® AQUA range of graphene additives.

The ground-breaking products are pre-dispersed in water and supplied as pastes for easy formulation into water and polar solvent based formulations. PureGRAPH® AQUA is available in lateral sizes ranging from 5 microns to 50 microns providing flexible solutions for customer formulations.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document