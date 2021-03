View All First Graphene News

MoU with Gerdau S.A. to Open American Markets to PureGRAPH

First Graphene Ltd (ASX: “FGR” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with Gerdau S.A. (“Gerdau”) for Gerdau to sell FGR’s graphene products and develop applications with these products in mutually agreed economic sectors and business areas.



For more information, please refer to the attached PDF

Download this document