Advanced materials company, First Graphene Limited (“FGR” or “the Company”) (ASX: FGR) advises that it has today approved and issued 1,926,931 Shares (ASX Code: FGR) upon exercise of 1,926,931 Listed Options (ASX Code: FGROC) at $0.25 per Share. The securities were issued under an exception in Listing Rule 7.2 and therefore do not require shareholder approval.



