First Graphene Appoints New Chief Executive Officer



First Graphene Limited (ASX:FGR; “First Graphene” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Bell as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr Bell replaces Managing Director Craig McGuckin, who will retire at the end of this month after eight years with the Company.



