First Graphene Announces New Route to Hydrogen and Graphene-Based Battery Materials Funded by UK Government



First Graphene Ltd (“ASX: FGR” or “the Company”), in collaboration with Kainos Innovation Ltd (UK), is pleased to advise it has been awarded a grant by the UK Government to progress the development of an innovative route to green hydrogen and battery grade materials.



The grant was awarded by Innovate UK under the UK’s Sustainable Innovation fund for the progression of unique process technology invented and patented by Kainos Innovation Ltd which directly converts low-cost hydrocarbon feedstocks to graphene materials and hydrogen gas. The technology requires the expertise of First Graphene UK Ltd to prototype manufacturing scale-up and commercial application development. First Graphene UK Ltd has a worldwide, exclusive licence to commercially exploit the technology.



