First Graphene - Quarterly Activities Report

HIGHLIGHTS
- Appointment of Dr Andy Goodwin as non-executive director and Paul Ladislaus as Chief Technology Officer
- Commenced project with the University of Warwick (UK) to focus on applications of graphene in polymer systems of plastics and rubbers
- Significant progress shown in incorporation of PureGRAPH® in High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
- Concrete tests in cement-based mortars improve compressive strength 34.3% and flexural strength 26.9%
- PureGRAPH® significantly improves rubber polymers used in the mining sector
- Continued validation of PureGRAPH® Product Quality through NPL collaboration
- Ascent Shipwrights confirmed PureGRAPH® significantly improves FRP Boats
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document