View All First Graphene News

First Graphene - Quarterly Activities Report



HIGHLIGHTS



- Appointment of Dr Andy Goodwin as non-executive director and Paul Ladislaus as Chief Technology Officer

- Commenced project with the University of Warwick (UK) to focus on applications of graphene in polymer systems of plastics and rubbers

- Significant progress shown in incorporation of PureGRAPH® in High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

- Concrete tests in cement-based mortars improve compressive strength 34.3% and flexural strength 26.9%

- PureGRAPH® significantly improves rubber polymers used in the mining sector

- Continued validation of PureGRAPH® Product Quality through NPL collaboration

- Ascent Shipwrights confirmed PureGRAPH® significantly improves FRP Boats



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document