First Graphene to Work with TPR2 to Progress Fire Retardant Coatings



HIGHLIGHTS



- First Graphene and TPR2 have entered into an NDA to complete due diligence with the view to commercialisation of PureGRAPH® enhanced fire retardant coatings.

- Exfire is the Australasian distributors of TPR2 coatings

- USA-based TPR2 fire and thermal experience spans over 20 years in military and proprietary, private research & development plus countless applications of coatings.

- Test work with the University of Adelaide has shown FireStop™ to be significantly more effective and efficient on several timber cladding substrates. Adhesion testing was also completed on timber, aluminium and plastic substrates.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document