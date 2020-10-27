View All First Graphene News

First Graphene - Supply of PureGRAPH products to SpaceBlue



First Graphene Ltd (“ASX: FGR” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce it has been selected as the graphene material supply partner by SpaceBlue for the manufacture of their SpaceMat® products. The SpaceMat® products are manufactured from recycled automotive tyres and the addition of graphene has been shown to enhance the performance of the recycled rubber.



Space Blue has launched a range of graphene enhanced rubber floor mats aimed at reducing wastage from vehicle tyres, supported by the Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre’s (GEIC) ERDF Bridging the Gap programme at The University of Manchester. The floor mats are made by up-cycling used tyres which would otherwise go to landfill or be burned, causing pollution to the environment at the point of disposal.



