First Graphene - Founding Managing Director Announces Retirement



First Graphene Limited (“ASX:FGR” or “the Company”) advises that Managing Director Craig McGuckin has given the Board three months’ notice of his intention to retire.



Mr McGuckin is a founding director of FGR and has overseen the construction of the world’s largest chemical exfoliation graphene manufacturing facility in Henderson, Western Australia.



