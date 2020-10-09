View All First Graphene News

First Graphene - AGM Chairman's Address



Your company, First Graphene, has been pioneering the graphene industry for about five years now. In retrospect, it has not been the making of graphene that has taken this time; it is the optimisation of the process design in pursuit of the best, consistent quality that has been the time-consuming aspect. It has been the intense focus on the engineering that has put us in the position where the emphasis can now evolve to the wide scale commercialisation of our leading product, PureGRAPH®.



As the attached table demonstrates, over the past two years FGR has been involved with a lengthy path of product verification. Have a look at the large number of products that we have successfully shown can be significantly enhanced with the addition of PureGRAPH®. These products will form the basis of the push to commercialise our business, but they are only the start of that journey.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



