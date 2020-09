View All First Graphene News

First Graphene - PureGRAPH significantly improves rubber polymers



First Graphene Limited (“ASX: FGR” or “the Company”), is pleased to provide an update on the incorporation of PureGRAPH® into rubber compounds for applications in the mining sector.



As reported in March this year, FGR commenced work on the manufacturing of PureGRAPH® powders into long-chain rubber polymers.



