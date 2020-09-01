View All First Graphene News

First Graphene - Corporate Governance Statement



This Corporate Governance Statement discloses the extent to which the Company has, during the financial year ending 30 June 2020, followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council in its publication Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (Recommendations). The Recommendations are not mandatory, however the Recommendations that have not been followed for any part of the reporting period have been identified and reasons provided for not following them along with what (if any) alternative governance practices were adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.



For more information, download the attached PDf.



Download this document