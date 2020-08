View All First Graphene News

First Graphene Announces Study Shows Concrete is Enhanced with Graphene



First Graphene Limited (“ASX: FGR” or “the Company”), today released a technical update on the application of its proprietary PureGRAPH® graphene as an additive in cement grouts and concrete.



The study shows that graphene admixtures increase strength, reduce materials usage (reducing carbon footprint) and potentially increase longevity of products.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document