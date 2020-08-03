View All First Graphene News

First Graphene announces successful trials with HDPE for oceanic farming



First Graphene Limited (“ASX: FGR” or “the Company”), today announced successful trial results from the application of PureGRAPH® graphene to be used in the production of oyster baskets with South Australian based shellfish aquaculture manufacturer, Hexcyl Systems Pty Ltd.



Using FGR’s PureGRAPH® products the High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) showed improvements in strength, wear resistance and longevity.



HDPE is a thermoplastic polymer widely used in packaging (cosmetics, food and beverages), corrosion-resistant piping, geomembranes and plastic timbers. The global market for HDPE was estimated at USD 59 Billion in 2015, with a CAGR of 4%.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document