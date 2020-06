View All First Graphene News

Aquatic Leisure Technologies Signs Supply Agreement



Highlights: Aquatic Leisure Technologies and First Graphene Ltd execute a two-year sales agreement for the supply of PureGRAPH® graphene powders.

A new range of fibre glass swimming pools incorporating PureGRAPH®20 in the laminate is to be launched in August 2020.

