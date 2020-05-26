View All First Graphene News

First Graphene Announces planarTECH Completes Tests and Executes Supply Agreement



Advanced materials company, First Graphene Limited (“FGR” or “the Company”) (ASX: FGR) is pleased to announce the execution of a legally binding supply agreement with planarTECH (Holdings) Ltd (“planarTECH “) for the supply of PureGRAPH®10 for a twenty-four month term (“Supply Agreement”).



The two companies had agreed to collaborate to rapidly test and implement the use of PureGRAPH® materials into planarTECH’s anti-static coatings for PPE. Initial materials development activities have been completed, and planarTECH will progress to the incorporation of PureGRAPH® material in the large-scale manufacturing of the protective face masks. Further graphene enabled products in the PPE sector are expected to emerge from the collaboration in the coming months.



