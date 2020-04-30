Media ReleasesFirst Graphene

View All First Graphene News


March Quarterly Activities Review

30 Apr 2020 04:30 PM

Highlights:
  • PureGRAPH® manufacturing at Henderson continued safely throughout COVID-19 restrictions.
  • Steel Blue executed a two-year PureGRAPH® supply agreement for use in work safety boots.
  • Continued positive results from mining industry field trials secures additional customers after the quarter-end.
  • Nine-month inspection of bucket liner extends expected life even further.
  • Development of advanced graphene materials for next generation supercapacitor.
  • Continuing interface with potential customers for supply of PureGRAPH® for use in composite products (glass fibre and carbon fibre).
  • Further strong advances in VFD development with the objective of manufacturing graphene oxide.
  • Launch of advertising campaign directed at mining companies.

For more information, please download the attached PDF Download this document