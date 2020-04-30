March Quarterly Activities Review

Highlights:
PureGRAPH® manufacturing at Henderson continued safely throughout COVID-19 restrictions.
Steel Blue executed a two-year PureGRAPH® supply agreement for use in work safety boots.
Continued positive results from mining industry field trials secures additional customers after the quarter-end.
Nine-month inspection of bucket liner extends expected life even further.
Development of advanced graphene materials for next generation supercapacitor.
Continuing interface with potential customers for supply of PureGRAPH® for use in composite products (glass fibre and carbon fibre).
Further strong advances in VFD development with the objective of manufacturing graphene oxide.
Launch of advertising campaign directed at mining companies.
